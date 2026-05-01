Detroit Pistons beat Orlando Magic 93-79 forcing Game 7 in amazing comeback

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The Brief The Pistons are looking to survive Game 6 against the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Game 6 could mean elimination if the Pistons lose. Detroit brought fans hope after a 116-109 win in Game 5 forcing Game 6.



The Detroit Pistons made an incredible comeback Friday night after being down 24 points against the Orlando Magic. They claimed victory, winning 93-79 forcing Game 7.

Big picture view:

After 60 wins in the regular season and earning the No. 1 seed, the Pistons have faced a rough start to their playoff run, trailing 3-1 at the start of the week.

However, Detroit brought fans hope after a 116-109 win forcing Game 6.

That same night, Cade Cunningham earned 45 points, setting a Detroit playoff record.

On Friday, the Pistons looked like they were facing elimination, being down 24 points, 38-62, in the early third. Detroit answered back, however, taking the lead in the fourth and winning the game, serving elimination and forcing Game 7.

The next game will decide who moves on to the second round. It was the year 2008 when the Pistons lost in the East finals. Since they have not advanced to the second round.

Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday, May 3 at 3:30 p.m.

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