Detroit Tigers one win away from American League Championship Series

The Detroit Tigers need one more win to clinch the American League Divisional Series (ALDS) and move on to the championship series.

Heading into Thursday's game at Comerica Park, the Tigers lead the Cleveland Guardians in the best of five series 2-1.

Cleveland got one win over Detroit last Saturday when the Guardians defeated the Tigers 7-0. Detroit rallied back to beat Cleveland 3-0 both Monday and Wednesday.

If the Tigers win Thursday, they'll head on to the American League Championship Series to take on the winner of the Yankees and Royals. Right now, the Yankees lead that series 2-1. If the Tigers lose, they'll head to Cleveland for game five Saturday.

Tanner Bibee, who dominated the Tigers in game one of the series, will start on the mound for Cleveland. Detroit has not shared their starting pitcher.