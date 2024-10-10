Expand / Collapse search

Detroit Tigers one win away from American League Championship Series

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  October 10, 2024 7:04am EDT
Detroit Tigers
FOX 2 Detroit

Tigers, Guardians facing off in game 4 of ALDS

The Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians will play at Comerica Park on Thursday as the Tigers look to move on to the American League Championship Series.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Tigers need one more win to clinch the American League Divisional Series (ALDS) and move on to the championship series.

Heading into Thursday's game at Comerica Park, the Tigers lead the Cleveland Guardians in the best of five series 2-1.

Cleveland got one win over Detroit last Saturday when the Guardians defeated the Tigers 7-0. Detroit rallied back to beat Cleveland 3-0 both Monday and Wednesday.

Related

Detroit Tigers in the playoffs: Where to park, how to get around for ALDS games
article

Detroit Tigers in the playoffs: Where to park, how to get around for ALDS games

Detroit is going to be busy for the next two days, thanks to the Tigers making the playoffs and playing at home for the first time in 10 years. Headed downtown for the games against the Guardians? Here's where to park:

If the Tigers win Thursday, they'll head on to the American League Championship Series to take on the winner of the Yankees and Royals. Right now, the Yankees lead that series 2-1. If the Tigers lose, they'll head to Cleveland for game five Saturday.

Tanner Bibee, who dominated the Tigers in game one of the series, will start on the mound for Cleveland. Detroit has not shared their starting pitcher. 

Watch FOX 2 News Live