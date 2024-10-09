Detroit Tigers in the playoffs: Where to park, how to get around for ALDS games

Detroit is going to be busy for the next two days, thanks to the Tigers making the playoffs and playing at home for the first time in 10 years.

The Tigers take on the Guardians at Comerica Park on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here's what to know before you head downtown:

Parking in Downtown Detroit

Spot Hero allows you to see nearby parking options and prices. Plus, you can use the website to book a spot now, so it is reserved and paid for when you get there.

As of Wednesday morning, the lots closed to Comerica Park have spots going for $50-$70 for tonight's game and $50-$80 for Thursday's game.

If you're OK with walking a bit, you'll have more luck finding a spot without breaking the bank. There are lots further from the action but closer to the heart of downtown that are currently available for $20 and below, with some as cheap as $10 if you head a bit west of the busy area.

Book a parking spot here.

Getting around Detroit

MoGo

MoGo bike stations are around Detroit, making it easy to get around on two wheels.

There are several options for using the bikes:

- Pay As You Go Pass: $1 to unlock, 25 cents a minute

- 1 Hour Pass: $10

- Explore the City (unlimited number of trips up to 60 minutes in duration and is available for three days): $15

- Prepaid Pass (Two hours of ride time that can be broken up into several trips or used all at once): $18

- Monthly Pass (Unlimited number of 60-minute trips for 30 days): $20

- Annual Pass (Unlimited number of 60-minute trips for one year): $90

- Access pass (Unlimited number of 60-minute trips for one year for people on Food Assistance, Cash Assistance/Family Independence, Medicaid, Health Michigan Plan, Children's Special Health Care Services, and Child Care Assistance): $5

See the MoGo station map here.

The QLINE

QLINE rides are free. The streetcar has 12 stops along Woodward. It runs from 8 a.m. to midnight on Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

The commuter lot near the Detroit Amtrak station is an option for hassle-free parking near the QLINE.

Be aware that downtown's other mode of transit - the People Mover - is currently closed.

DDOT buses

Another option for getting into and around Detroit is by bus.

Check out the route map below, and find bus schedules here.