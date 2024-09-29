Detroit Tigers in playoffs: How to watch Wild Card game at Comerica Park

article

The Detroit Tigers have made the American League playoffs for the first time since 2014 but things have changed a bit in the MLB Playoffs since the last time they were in.

The Tigers will head to Houston for a three-game set with a simple goal: win two games. If the Tigers can continue their winning ways, they'll play in the American League Divisional Series against Cleveland.

The Tigers will host a watch party at Comerica Park for Tuesday's opening game against the Houston Astros. Tickets cost just $5 for adults over 14. Kids 14 and under will get in for free if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The game will be shown on the 15,000 square foot videoboard at Comerica Park – which was new for the 2024 season. Fans will get a "Tigers in the Wild" T-Shirt – plus the first 500 fans will get complimentary Little Caesars pizza and water.

Comerica Landing and Pitchers Pub will be open during the Watch Party – as will select concessions and retail locations.

"The city of Detroit has rallied behind the Tigers throughout the season and especially during this incredible run in August and September," said Asia Gholston, Vice President of Marketing for the Tigers. "Hosting a Watch Party is another way to bring our incredible fan base and community together to celebrate the Tigers’ return to the postseason."

A portion of the $5 admittance fee will go to the Detroit Tigers Foundation – which has awarded millions of dollars in grants, tickets and college scholarships throughout Michigan, northern Ohio and southern Ontario, Canada since 2005.

Get more information about the watch party here.

When are the Tigers playoff games?

Now that the entire season is wrapped up for the Tigers, let's talk playoffs! They won't be playing under the lights. All three scheduled games will take place in the middle of the week at 2:32 p.m.

Game one: Tuesday, Oct. 1 on ABC

Game two: Wednesday, Oct. 2 on ABC

Game three (if necessary): Thursday, Oct. 3. on ABC

If the Tigers can find a way to win two of these games, they'll head to Cleveland for the American League Divisional Series.