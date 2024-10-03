Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Tickets, schedule, and how to watch

Your Detroit Tigers are in the American League Divisional Series after winning their first playoff round in more than a decade. But if you want to watch in person, tickets will cost you.

The Tigers will take on the Cleveland Guardians starting this Saturday in the ALDS, with the winner advancing to the American League Championship Series.

Game one of the three-game series with Cleveland will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with game two coming on Monday at 4:00 p.m. Both games take place in Cleveland but, by winning the Wild Card Series in Houston, the Tigers have guaranteed at least one playoff game at Comerica Park.

The Tigers held pre-sale tickets last week in anticipation of the games and, now that the Tigers have beaten the Astros, those seats are about to be the hottest ticket in town.

Even though the time for game three has not been set yet, seats are exploding in price. On Thursday at 10 a.m., two seats in section 340 were going for $138 each on StubHub. By 12 p.m., that same section was up to $172 per seat. Plus taxes and fees.

Now, you might be thinking "Cleveland is less than three hours away, let's drive". Bad news on that front: tickets there are not much cheaper – at $182 for the cheap seats, as of noon on Thursday. You'll wind up spending much more money in traveling than buying tickets here.

Tigers vs. Guardians: How to watch

You could also save your money on tickets and instead watch the game at home. All five games are on TBS with the time being determined later, if necessary:

Game 1: Detroit @ Cleveland on Saturday at 1:08 p.m. on TBS

Game 2: Detroit @ Cleveland on Monday at 4:08 p.m. on TBS

Game 3: Cleveland @ Detroit on Wednesday. Game time and location to watch TBD

Game 4 (if necessary): Cleveland @Detroit on Thursday. Game time and location to watch TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Detroit @ Cleveland on Saturday. Game time and location to watch TBD