Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians in divisional playoff series

By Jack Nissen
Published  October 2, 2024 6:06pm EDT
Detroit Tigers
Tigers continue playoff roll after sweeping Astros

The Tigers swept Houston with a 5-2 win in Game 2 on Wednesday, setting up a playoff date with the Guardians.

(FOX 2) - Detroit swept Houston in the American League's wildcard playoff series as Major League Baseball's best story line continued its march into October.

Up next: The Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland earned a 1st-round bye after winning the AL Central division with a 92-69 record, which was the second-best in the league. They'll pose an even bigger challenge for the Tigers after romping through the regular season.

But Detroit has been MLB's best team since the All-Star break and their momentum could carry them further than any expected.

Tigers vs. Guardians: How to watch

The ALDS kicks off this weekend in a best-of-five series. The schedule and how to watch are below:

  • Game 1: Detroit @ Cleveland on Saturday at 1:08 p.m. on TBS
  • Game 2: Detroit @ Cleveland on Monday at 4:08 p.m. on TBS
  • Game 3: Cleveland @ Detroit on Wednesday. Game time and location to watch TBD
  • Game 4 (if necessary): Cleveland @Detroit on Thursday. Game time and location to watch TBD
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Detroit @ Cleveland on Saturday. Game time and location to watch TBD