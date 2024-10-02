Detroit swept Houston in the American League's wildcard playoff series as Major League Baseball's best story line continued its march into October.

Up next: The Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland earned a 1st-round bye after winning the AL Central division with a 92-69 record, which was the second-best in the league. They'll pose an even bigger challenge for the Tigers after romping through the regular season.

But Detroit has been MLB's best team since the All-Star break and their momentum could carry them further than any expected.

Tigers vs. Guardians: How to watch

The ALDS kicks off this weekend in a best-of-five series. The schedule and how to watch are below:

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 02: The Detroit Tigers celebrate after the Tigers defeated the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet between the Detroit Tigers and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wedn Expand