Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians in divisional playoff series
(FOX 2) - Detroit swept Houston in the American League's wildcard playoff series as Major League Baseball's best story line continued its march into October.
Up next: The Cleveland Guardians.
Cleveland earned a 1st-round bye after winning the AL Central division with a 92-69 record, which was the second-best in the league. They'll pose an even bigger challenge for the Tigers after romping through the regular season.
But Detroit has been MLB's best team since the All-Star break and their momentum could carry them further than any expected.
Tigers vs. Guardians: How to watch
The ALDS kicks off this weekend in a best-of-five series. The schedule and how to watch are below:
- Game 1: Detroit @ Cleveland on Saturday at 1:08 p.m. on TBS
- Game 2: Detroit @ Cleveland on Monday at 4:08 p.m. on TBS
- Game 3: Cleveland @ Detroit on Wednesday. Game time and location to watch TBD
- Game 4 (if necessary): Cleveland @Detroit on Thursday. Game time and location to watch TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): Detroit @ Cleveland on Saturday. Game time and location to watch TBD