Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros - Wild Card game two UPDATES

The Detroit Tigers are a single win away from going to the American League Divisional Series in Cleveland – and guaranteeing at least one playoff home game next week.

Game two of the American League Wild Card round is set for Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m. after the Tigers won game one on Tuesday by a score of 3-1. Tarik Skubal dominated the Astros lineup and the Tigers bullpen held on in the bottom of the ninth, despite loading the bases.

Now, it's time to win another. If the Tigers win Wednesday, there will be no game three on Thursday. If they lose, they still have a chance to claim the Wild Card round.

Quiet first three innings

Both teams struggled to get runners into scoring position throughout the first three innings with each team scratching just one hit each through three.

The Tigers were the first to go to the bullpen, calling on Brenan Hanifee in the second. This was expected as A.J. Hinch promised that all 11 guys in the bullpen were be ready to be called on in the game.

Wild card game two starting pitchers

With the Tigers ace done for this round, they're going to have to find some offensive firepower against a talented Houston Astros pitching staff. Wednesday, they'll face Detroit native Hunter Brown – who was one of the top pitchers in the game.

The former Wayne State star was drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 draft by the Astros and has had a bit of an up-and-down career thus far. But he seemed to turn it on this year in June when he posted an ERA of 1.16. July his ERA climbed a bit to 3.53, while in August it returned back to 1.45.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are sending Tyler Holton to the mound, but it's unlikely he'll be there long. Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch said it would be more like "pitching chaos" in the series as he mixes up his lineups and pitchers to get the most favorable situation through nine innings.

It's worked for the past two months to get the Tigers to the playoffs, so why change now?

Tigers starting lineups for game two

Hinch's lineup looks drastically different than in game one, with Parker Meadows taking the leadoff spot, Kerry Carpenter getting DH, and Matt Vierling hitting third. The only position player in the same spot in the batting order is Spencer Torkelson, who hits 6th.

Parker Meadows, CF Kerry Carpenter, DH Matt Vierling, RF Riley Greene, LF Colt Keith, 2B Spencer Torkelson, 1B Zach McKinstry, 3B Trey Sweeney, SS Jake Rogers, C

The Astros also released their lineup, with speedster Jose Altuve taking the first at bat.