Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners: Previewing Game 3 of ALDS

The Brief The Detroit Tigers-Seattle Mariners Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. The ALDS is tied at one game apiece after both split victories in Seattle. Pitcher Jack Flaherty will start on the mound for the Tigers.



The Detroit Tigers will be back in action Tuesday as they host the Seattle Mariners and hope to inch closer to another series win in the playoffs.

Tied at one game apiece, the Tigers will have a major edge in Game 3 that they didn't have to kick the series off: home field advantage.

This will be the first home game the Tigers will host in the playoffs since last year.

Tigers-Mariners Preview

The Mariners responded to Detroit's gritty 3-2 win on Saturday night with their own tense victory in Game 2 on Sunday. Even with Tarik Skubal pitching, Seattle managed to score two home runs off the ace before a late-inning run broke a 2-2 tie.

Detroit will hope to respond during their first home game of the postseason at Comerica Park. Both teams need two more victories before they can move on to the American League Conference championship.

The Tigers were in this position a year ago when they faced off against division rivals in the ALDS. The Cleveland Guardians took the series in five games before losing to the New York Yankees.

When do the Tigers play?

Game 3 of the ALDS is scheduled for Tuesday, at 4 p.m. with the first pitch expected at 4:08 p.m.

How do I watch Game 3?

The Tigers-Mariners game will air on FS1 and on MLB.TV for those with a subscription.

Who is pitching?

Logan Gilbert will make his playoff debut for the Mariners, bringing in a 6-4 record and a 3.44 ERA.

Jack Flaherty will get his second start of the postseason after helping the Tigers to win the wild card series against the Guardians last week.