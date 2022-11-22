Detroit's Ford Field selected for 2027 NCAA Final Four

article

The city of Detroit will once again host the NCAA Final Four as the final games of college basketball tournament will return to the Motor City for the first time since 2009.

The NCAA announced the Final Four games will be held at Ford Field in Detroit in 2027 with Michigan State University selected as the host university.

Ford Field was the site of the 2009 event, including a national championship played in front of 72,922 fans, which ranks fifth all-time. Ford Field was also the first venue to use the ‘in-the-round’ seating configuration for the Men’s Final Four - which has become common for the NCAA Final Four.

Detroit will also host the Midwest Regional in 2024, which will mark the ninth time the city and the surrounding area (Auburn Hills, Pontiac) will have hosted a preliminary round of the tournament.

The NCAA announced other future host cities including Las Vegas in 2028, Indianapolis in 2029, and Dallas in 2030.

"We were really impressed with how the presenters from Detroit and North Texas rebounded from the disappointment of not being awarded a Final Four in the previous cycle and put their best foot forward during this entire process," said Chris Reynolds, athletics director at Bradley and the chair of the committee. "These communities should be proud of the leadership displayed by everyone involved with making these bids and ultimately earning the privilege to host an event of this magnitude. Both will be great locations at which to play the Final Four."