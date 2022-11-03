Early fog before temperatures hit high 60s

It's a foggier start to the morning.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for most of Southeast Michigan.

Once we move past the fog, it's back to perfect!

Our next rainmaker arrives for the weekend, bringing showers late Saturday into the night.

Early indications suggest the wind will be whipping Saturday as well, with gusts up to 40 mph as low pressure moves in.

The cold behind the front is lacking, kicking our temperatures down, but not by a wide margin.