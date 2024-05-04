Ex-Wolverine, NBA player Darius Morris dead at 33

Darius Morris, who played four seasons in the NBA, and with the Michigan Wolverines from 2009-11 died May 4. He was 33.

Morris' family confirmed the death to TMZ. A cause has not been publicly released.

"With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris," the family's statement read. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Morris, the 41st pick in the 2011 NBA draft played for the Lakers, 76ers, Clippers, Grizzlies and Nets.