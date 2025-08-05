Four teams advance in second round of Junior League World Series

article

Host team Taylor North lost to Georgia, but still has a chance to rebound later in the tournament.

Here are capsules of all four games from Monday's play:

GAME 5 GERMANY 4, AUSTRALIA 3

NOTHING LIKE AN EXTRA INNINGS PARTY: The South-West Germany Little League from Mannheim, Germany, took a major step in the Junior League World Series with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Australia in the opening game of the Monday, August 4 schedule.

Germany is 2-0 in the tournament. Australia, which drew a first-round bye, is 0-1.

Down 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Germans rallied for three hits while sprinkling in a walk and a stolen base to win in walk-off fashion.

With the bases loaded and no one out, Tino Bieth lined a single just over the head of the Aussie second baseman to score the winning run from third base.

The inning started off with Nelson Castaneda Street on second base (in extra innings, a runner is started at second with no one out). Luis Fermin Giere singled and stole second. Oswin Marusczyk Herrera singled home the tying run and Ferdinand Nadeneau was intentionally walked to load the bases and set the stage for Bieth to come through with the game winner.

Australia had rallied back from an early deficit before the game went into extra innings. German right fielder Beau Brake made a huge diving catch in the top of the seventh to keep the Aussies at bay.

In the fourth inning, Aussies Eddie Jones (walk, RBI) and Boom Hunter (single, RBI) wiped out Germany’s 2-0 lead and tied the game at 2-2.

Germany had taken a 1-0 first-inning lead on Castaneda Street’s RBI double. The Germans then increased that lead to 2-0 in the second inning on Samuel Schafer’s RBI ground out. Schafer got the win in relief, pitching five innings and giving up just one run.

Australia’s starting pitcher, Chase Crew, was the unsung hero of the game. After giving up the 2-0 lead through the first two frames, Chase shutout Germany through the seventh inning before giving way to reliever Tyler Wilson, who took the loss.

Germany advances to Game 15 at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 6. Australia plays Puerto Rico in an elimination game at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 5.

GAME 6 GEORGIA 7, TAYLOR 3

BIG ARM MEETS BIG BAT: Jayden Cannon threw 5.1 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball and struck out 12 as Vine-Ingle Little League of Macon, Georgia beat the Michigan District 5 hosts from Taylor North, 7-4, in Game 6 of the 2025 Junior League World Series.

Georgia, the USA Southeast Regional Champions, are now 1-0. They had a first-round bye. Taylor North is now 1-1.

While Cannon was handling the chores on the mound, teammate Kaiden Harvey keyed a three-run rally in the fourth inning with a lead-off single that broke open a scoreless game, and then drilled a two-run double off the base of the left-center field wall that was the big blow of a four-run fifth that made the score 7-0.

Taylor North, which has won two straight USA Bracket Championships at the JLWS, struggled against Cannon’s pitching. Cannon would have had a no-hitter going into the fifth if not for Jayden Guardado’s infield single. Guardado drilled a line drive off Cannon’s foot and beat the play to first base.

Down 7-0 in the seventh inning, Taylor put together three singles and two walks for all four of its runs. The singles came from Angel Garcia, Guardado (two RBI) and Roman Stubbe (two RBI).

Georgia advances to the third round of play in Game 16 at 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 6. It will face the winner of tonight’s game between the USA East and USA Central teams.

Taylor North plays at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 5 against California (0-1), which lost in the opening round to Illinois.

GAME 7 CHINESE TAIPEI 13, CANADA 0 (5 INNINGS)

RUNNING LIKE A FINE-TUNED MACHINE: Chinese Taipei has won 10 Junior League World Series titles since 2010 and they aren’t slowing down. This year’s version of the Asia-Pacific Regional Champions has cruised to a 2-0 record in the tournament, downing Canada 13-0 on Monday, August 4.

After beating Latin America 11-0 in the opening round, the defending champs have outscored the opposition 24-0.

After jumping out to a 3-0 lead over the Kingston, Ontario representatives, the team from Chung-Shan Junior LL, Taichung, Chinese Taipei, exploded for seven runs on five hits in the fourth inning to take a 10-0 lead.

Liao Cheng En, Chen Chang Ruei, Tsai Shang Hong, Lin Le and Wu Shuan Yu all had hits in the rally.

The following inning, Chinese Taipei came back with three more runs on three hits from Cheng En, Chuan Sheng Ping and Chang Ruei.

Yeh Lei pitched the first two innings for Chinese Taipei and then Le finished the game by getting nine straight Canadians.

Chinese Taipei (2-0) advances to play Germany (2-0) at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 6. Canada (0-1) plays Puerto Rico (0-1) at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 5.

GAME 8: DELAWARE 7, ILLINOIS 6 (8 INNINGS)

AND BACK AND FORTH THEY GO … In a game that bobbed and weaved more than a championship boxer, Naamans Little League of Wilmington, Delaware rallied to beat the River Forest/Elmhurst Little League from River Forest and Elmhurst, Illinois in the final game of Day 2 of the Junior League World Series, 7-6, in eight innings.

Delaware’s Nick Rubino Jr. singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Rubino’s base hit to left field plated Josh Stiebel from third base. The hit capped a wild final game on Day 2.

Delaware (1-0 after a first-round bye) advances to play Georgia (1-0) at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 6. Illinois (1-1) will face Texas (0-1) at 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 5.

Illinois jumped out to a 4-0 lead against Delaware by scoring four first-inning runs on just two hits. Delaware made two key errors in the inning. River Forest/Elmhurst kept it that way through three innings behind the pitching of Elliiot Buchner.

However, in the Delaware fourth inning, it was Wilmington exploding for four runs to knot the game at 4-all, the final two coming on a two-out, two-run error. The game remained tied at 4-4 until the bottom of the sixth, when Vinny Alfieri hit a two-run single, giving Wilmington a 6-4 lead.

Not to be outdone, it was Illinois time to rally in the seventh. Patrick Boeh singled home one run to cut the lead to 6-5 before Delaware booted Matt Robinette’s ground ball for a run-scoring error, knotting the game at 6-6. If not for that error, Stiebel may have finished out the victory on the mound for Wilmington. He had started the game, changed positions and then returned to try to close out the seventh.

There are now four unbeaten teams left in the JLWS – upstart Germany (2-0) and 10-time champion Chinese Taipei (2-0), who face in the International Bracket on Wednesday. That game will begin at 5 p.m., with Delaware and Georgia taking the field at 8 p.m. in the USA Bracket.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 5

Puerto Rico (0-1) vs. Canada, 11 a.m.

Taylor (1-1) vs. California (0-1) , 2 p.m.

Australia (0-1) vs. Latin America (0-1), 5 p.m.

Texas (0-1) vs. Illinois, 8 p.m.