FOX 2 Detroit announces partnership with Woodward Sports Network

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE By: Fox 2 Detroit and Woodward Sports Network.

Media@Woodwardsports.com

November 11, 2022

As social media and all things digital continue to be an important part of any successful marketing campaign, FOX 2 Detroit and Woodward Sports Network are excited to announce a strategic partnership that will truly redefine the landscape of multimedia. FOX 2 will start airing weekly broadcast segments during Sunday morning’s Lions GameDay LIVE featuring Woodward Sports Network and its premiere talent lineup. This new segment will offer in-depth insight leading into game time that will excite viewers and fans with a fresh and innovative approach. FOX 2 will also start streaming Woodward Sports Network’s #1 show, Ermanni and Edwards, LIVE Monday through Friday from 2pm to 4pm on FOX2Detroit.com and the FOX 2 mobile app.

The innovative partnership will also include guest appearances by many of Woodward Sports Networks' premiere talent on FOX 2’s Sports segments throughout weekly programming and appearances on FOX 2 Sports Works. In addition, social media posts and clips from Woodward Sports will be featured on FOX 2’s platforms.

Greg Easterly, SVP, General Manager, FOX 2 Detroit said, "Streaming media is a space we’re excited about and Woodward Sports Network will surely be a great partner. Putting Ermanni & Edwards on our FOX 2 programming stream is a no-brainer and will be a compelling addition to our afternoon lineup."

Dan Miller, FOX 2 expanded, "We’re always excited to bring in voices from around the sports landscape in Detroit and it’s awesome to be able to partner with Woodward Sports and their talented crew."

CEO of Woodward Sports Chad Johnson added, "I have had the pleasure of working with the FOX 2 team for more than a decade with my company Lady Jane’s Haircuts For Men. They represent the utmost professionalism and their product sets the bar for all TV Networks. When it came to picking a TV partner, there was no question it would be Greg Easterly, Sheila Bruce, Dan Miller, and their team of superstars!"

Ryan Ermanni who calls both FOX 2 and Woodward Sports Network home summed it up appropriately. "I have worked with FOX 2 for 19 happy years and they are my family. Chad Johnson and the team he has assembled has allowed me to express my passion for sports. The thought of combining these two amazing networks is my dream coming true.

About FOX 2 Detroit

WJBK FOX 2 is part of the FOX Television Stations, which owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 17 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce over 1,000 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network’s national content.

About Woodward Sports Network

Based in Birmingham, MI, The Woodward Sports Network is the fastest growing multimedia option for sports fans. Launched in 2020, Woodward Sports Network carries 4 daily live shows, several network shows, and is the most active sports outlet in the digital and social landscape. With premier local talents like Braylon Edwards, Ryan Ermanni, Darren McCarty, Adham Beydoun, Neal Ruhl, Terry Foster, and Jeff Iafrate. Woodward Sports has become the leading voice in Detroit Sports. You can listen and watch live at WoodwardSports.com, Woodward Sports mobile app, and now on FOX2Detroit.com, and the FOX 2 mobile app. Be sure to follow Woodward Sports Network on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for breaking news, daily content, giveaways, and much more!