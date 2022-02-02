Harbaugh says he'll stay at Michigan after Vikings interview

Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all, ending his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy Wednesday.

Harbaugh withdrew from consideration and will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season.

"With an enthusiasm unknown to mankind!" Harbaugh said in a text message to The Associated Press.

According to a person with knowledge of the decision no offer of the job was made to Harbaugh. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the process were not being made public by the university or the Vikings.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines jogs across the field before the Big Ten Championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Harbaugh was the last of four candidates the Vikings, who hired new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah last week, conducted in-person interviews with. Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham are the other finalists to replace Mike Zimmer, who was fired after a second straight losing season. Zimmer made the playoffs three times in eight years with the Vikings.

With the Rams preparing for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, the Vikings wouldn't be able to hire O'Connell or Morris until after the game. Graham was in Minnesota on Tuesday for his in-person visit. Vikings officials met with O'Connell and Morris in Southern California on Monday.