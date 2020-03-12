Here are the major pro sporting events that have been postponed, delayed or canceled due to coronavirus

Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, the English Premier League and the Professional Golf Association have either suspended upcoming games and matches or canceled events due to the coronavirus. The XFL also suspended what remained of its season.

The suspensions, postponements and cancellations started shortly after the NBA announced that it would be suspending its season.

The MLB released the following statement that Spring Training games were canceled and that Opening Day would be delayed by at least two weeks.

According to sources, the NHL announced to media crew members that until further notice, no games would be played and that the season schedule was suspended/on hiatus.



The PGA initially announced that it would be suspending fans from attending events, but then later canceled upcoming events entirely.

"We have also decided to cancel all PGA TOUR events – across all of our Tours – in the coming weeks, through the Valero Texas Open," the PGA said in a statement. "We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate."

The Masters Tournament, which was supposed to run from April 6 - 12 has also been postponed, according to a news release.

"Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision," said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club. "We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.

The MLS tweeted that games would be suspended for 30 days.

The English Premier League announced that it would be suspending games with the intention of resuming its season on April 4.

"Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19," Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said in a news release. "In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority."

NASCAR also initially announced that it would be holding race events without fans in attendance, but has decided to postpone race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend.

IndyCar officials also canceled all of the NTT IndyCar Series events through April, including the Firestone Grand Prix, due to coronavirus concerns.

The WWE also announced that it's Friday Night Smackdown scheduled for March 13 would air with no live audience.

The Boston Marathon

Organizers have rescheduled the Boston Marathon for Sept. 14.

The race is usually run on Patriots' Day, which falls on the third Monday in April. This year, that's April 20. But in order to ensure social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, race officials decided not to hold the race until the fall.

