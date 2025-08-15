How to watch Lions preseason game vs. Miami Dolphins

article

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for their third preseason game of the NFL season as they welcome in the Miami Dolphins to Ford Field, for the first home game of the season.

The Lions are 1-1 on the preseason after being dismantled by the Los Angeles Chargers in the Hall of Fame game on July 31. Last week, they beat the Atlanta Falcons in a game that ended early after a scary injury to Morice Norris.

Norris was hurt and taken off the field in an ambulance just a few seconds into the fourth quarter. The Falcons ran one play and players on both teams held hands and bowed their heads in prayer. Detroit coach Dan Campbell and Atlanta coach Raheem Morris made the decision not to finish the game. Despite the scary injury, Norris returned to the team facility in Allen Park on Saturday and said on social media that he was okay after the hit.

As the NFL season draws closer, the Lions have to tune back in for the game against the Dolphins. How much we'll see of starters like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jahmyr Gibbs remains to be seen.

FOX 2 is the home of the Lions and you can watch every play on FOX 2.

But if you're out and about on Saturday, you can still catch the Lions! Stream them on your phone or connected TV with the FOX LOCAL app.

It's completely free!

You must live within the Detroit market to stream the game on FOX LOCAL.

If you're having trouble getting the Lions game on your phone or app, click or tap here for support.

How to watch the Lions statewide

We know Lions fans are everywhere – from Marquette to Toledo – and that's they Lions are available anywhere on your TV.

The Lions TV Network Stretches across the entire state. So if you're on the shores of Lake Superior, visiting Traverse City for a last summer stop, or heading to Grand Rapids for the weekend, the Lions are everywhere.

Detroit::

WJBK FOX 2

Lansing::

WSYM FOX 47

Grand Rapids::

WXMI FOX 17 West Michigan

Saginaw/Flint::

WNEM CBS 5

Cadillac::

WFQX LOCAL 32

Marquette/Upper Peninsula::

LOCAL 3

Toledo::

WUPW FOX 36