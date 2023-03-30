Jake Walman scores late goal, Red Wings beat Hurricanes 3-2

Defenseman Jake Walman scored with 3.2 seconds left to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Dominik Kubalik and captain Dylan Larkin also scored for the Red Wings and Alex Nedeljkovic made 31 saves to beat his former team.

Kubalik scored 59 second into the game and Larkin connected on a power play at 7:26 of the second. Larkin extended his team leads in goals with 28 and power-play goals with 15.

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 30: Jake Walman #96 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his game winning goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with with teammates during the third period of an NHL game at Little Caesars Arena on March 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michiga Expand

Carolina defense partners Brent Burns and Jaccob Slavin scored 3:36 apart in the second — at 42 seconds and 4:18.

Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen made 19 saves in his first loss against Detroit. He entered the game 10-0-1 against the Red Wings.

NOTES: Detroit forward Alex Chiasson returned after missing a game with an injury. … Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen was scratched due to illness. ... Jesper Fast played in his 200th game with the Hurricanes.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Montreal on Saturday night.

Red Wings: At Winnipeg on Friday night.