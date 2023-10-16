James Reimer stops 23 shots to help lift the Red Wings past the Blue Jackets 4-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - James Reimer stopped 23 shots in his first start for Detroit, and the Red Wings scored three times in the second period in a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Michael Rasmussen, Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp scored as Detroit won its second straight game and first road contest.

Reimer, who signed as a free agent over the summer, picked up his 29th career shutout in Detroit's only appearance in Columbus this season. He joined Ville Husso and Dave Gatherum as the only goaltenders to record a shutout in their debut with the Red Wings.

Spencer Martin, claimed off waivers last month, stopped 24 shots in his first start for the Blue Jackets. Columbus has lost two of its first three games, all at home.

Gostisbehere gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 8:51 of the opening period with his first goal since signing as a free agent. He scored off a pass from Joe Veleno from between the circles.

Detroit broke the game open with a dominating, three-goal second period that including two scores on the power play.

Rasmussen made it 2-0 with his first goal of the season, making Columbus pay for an errant clearing pass at 7:45 of the period.

Larkin slid the puck between Martin's pads for a power-play goal at 11:11, a play which ended with a slashing penalty on Columbus' Sean Kuraly. That power-play opportunity opened the door for Copp's first score of the season 56 seconds later, making it 4-0.

Detroit had a chance to go up by five goals in the third, but Martin stopped Copp on a penalty shot.



UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Blue Jackets: Host Calgary on Friday.

