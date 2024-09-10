Jared Goff: Lions need to ‘fix some things’, says Ford Field on week one was a ‘fun night’

On opening night at Ford Field, Jared Goff came out to an electric setting as over 65,000 rabid Lions fans celebrated the 2023 season while looking forward to some big expectations this year.

So far, so good. The Lions beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime, 26-20, even if it wasn't the clean game that Lions fans – and head coach Dan Campbell – had hoped for or expected.

During our weekly exclusive sit-down interview with Goff on Monday, he told FOX 2's Dan Miller – the voice of the Lions – that fans showed up with a purpose last night. However, he also admits that, on the field, there's more to be desired.

"It was a fun night all night being in front of our own fans. They freaking brought it again, man. It was. It was fun hearing them and a good win for us. (There are) things to clean up always. Week one stuff typically the clean up but it was good," Goff said. "It is a lot better feeling to be able to come in here and say, Hey, we won, but you know, fix some things. And mostly procedural, mostly just like simple mistakes that we know can't happen or need to fix. And I expect to come out next week with a little bit more focus."

It was a sentiment echoed by Campbell in his locker room speech and media address late Sunday night.

Goff, who did not play in the three preseason games, went 18 of 28 in his first game of the year for 217 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. It was his first action since the game in San Francisco in January, but he doesn't think he was rusty.

"I don't know if rust is the right word. I just think it happens all around the league in week one where there's certain things and of course we'd like it to not happen, but sometimes it's hard to simulate that and to get those real game experiences. Hopefully it's just one game where we're having these, you know, little hiccups here and there and can move on," Goff said.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 08: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on September 08, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Goff, who signed a team record 4-year $212 million extension in the offseason, was quick to compliment players like Jameson Williams – who set a career-high with 121 yards receiving and a touchdown.

"He's put in the work, and I've really tried to do my best to push him. And it's easy. He wants to work. He really does. And it's been fun. But to see him have a big night is cool," he said.

The overtime win, Goff said, came down to every side of the ball getting the job done in critical moments.

"(It was) critical. Our defense stepped up all day for us really I think we started fast and we're moving the ball pretty good. I think we had that lead 17-3 at some point, but they were able to come back and then when it mattered, our defense stepped up and when it mattered, we made some plays doing offense," Goff said.

When former Lions QB Matthew Stafford lost the coin toss, Goff had one mindset.

"Let's go score. let's end It, You know, we knew we had them on their heels a bit from the previous drive and, you know, felt like we had, you know, maybe they were a bit tired at that point and were able to run the ball pretty good on them," he said.

Now, with week one behind them, the Lions turn to another familiar opponent from the playoffs last year – the Tampa Bay Bucs.

"They're doing good. And we got our hands full. And I know they'll be out for a little bit of a revenge as well. And coming back to the same place that put them out of the playoffs. And it'll be fun," Goff said.

How to watch Bucs vs Lions

The Lions welcome the Bucs to Ford Field this Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX 2.

You can watch the game for FREE on FOX 2 on antenna, cable, or satellite. You can also catch the game on the FOX SPORTS app.

Coverage begins Sunday morning with Gameday Live from Ford Field with Dan Miller, Jennifer Hammond, and Woody Woodriffe.