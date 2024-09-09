Lions drive 70 yards on the ground to win in overtime

article

Without throwing a single pass in the overtime period, the Detroit Lions drove 70 yards to topple the Los Angeles Rams 26-20.

Despite the overtime being all on the ground, Jameson Williams had 121 yards receiving, a career high. He also caught a touchdown, and had 13 rushing yards.

David Montgomery had 91yards and the game-winning score on the ground, and Jahmyr Gibbs had 40 yards and a score.

Quarterback Jared Goff was 18 of 28 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Rookie kicker Jake Bates went 2-2 on field goals, including the game-tying kick with 20 seconds remaining in regulation.

Matthew Stafford completed 34 of 49 passes for 317 yards with a touchdown and an interception, lobbing a ball in the middle of end zone where Kerby Joseph was waiting early in the second quarter. Kupp matched a career high with 14 receptions and had 110 yards receiving.

The Lions lost a two-touchdown lead in the third quarter, before staging their own comeback.

Detroit won the coin flip and took advantage of having the ball, gaining at least 9 yards on its first four plays in overtime to set up Montgomery’s winning score.

The Rams were in a position to spoil Detroit’s season-opening party when Stafford threw a go-ahead, 9-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter.

They just couldn’t make enough plays on both sides of the ball to hold on for the win.

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 08: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an football game at Ford Field on September 8, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Los Angeles put up quite a fight despite losing Pro Bowl receiver Puka Nacua and two linemen on its banged-up line.

Injuries

Rams: Nacua (knee) was hurt in the first half after catching four passes for 35 yards and didn’t return. ... LT Joe Noteboom (ankle) was carted off the field in the second quarter after starting in place of Alaric Jackson, who’s serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. LG Steve Avila (knee) went down later.

Lions: DT D.J. Reader (leg) and S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) were inactive.

Up next

Rams: Stay on the road and play at Arizona on Sunday.

Lions: Host Tampa Bay on Sunday in a rematch from the divisional round of the playoffs, a game Detroit won 31-23.