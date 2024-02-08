Knicks bolster bench by acquiring Burks and Bogdanovic from Pistons, AP source says

DETROIT (AP) — The New York Knicks are acquiring some needed scoring punch in Alex Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons, a person familiar with the details said Thursday.

The Knicks are sending Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono and two second-round picks to the Pistons, the person told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet official.

It was first reported by ESPN.

The Knicks are playing without their entire starting frontcourt of All-Star Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson, and have been seeking to replace some of the bench scoring they lost when they dealt Immanuel Quickley to Toronto along with RJ Barrett in the deal for Anunoby in December.

They found it in Burks, who played well in a previous stint for the Knicks, and Bogdanovic, a reliable outside shooter.

Burks has scored 12.7 points per game in 1 1/2 seasons with the Pistons, slightly above the 12.1 he averaged in two seasons with the Knicks.