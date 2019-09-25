Lions announce Fantennial Weekend

article

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 – DETROIT LIONS HIGH SCHOOL GAME OF THE WEEK

In celebration of NFL 100 and to kickoff Fantennial Weekend, there will be a specially programmed Detroit Lions High School Game of the Week match-up between Royal Oak Shrine and Madison Heights Bishop Foley at Royal Oak Shrine.

Several current Detroit Lions players and Lions Legends will be in attendance with Roary and Detroit Lions Cheerleaders. The Lions will be bringing their gameday experience to Royal Oak Shrine including giveaways, activities, photo opportunities and more.

Kickoff is at 7 PM at 3500 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 – FANTENNIAL WEEKEND FAN FEST

Pride Plaza at Ford Field, the Brush Street tailgate on Lions Gameday – will be open from 1 – 6 PM. Autographs with Lions Legends will be available from 2 – 5 PM. Admission is free and pre-registration is not required and will include a zip line, food trucks, face painting, balloon animals, a Lions Locker Room Sale and live music in a celebration of Lions fans.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 – DETROIT LIONS HOMECOMING GAME

The All-Time Detroit Lions team will be unveiled at halftime of the Lions game against the Kansas City Chiefs on FOX 2, have a fan-focused game presentation and a DTE Power Hour giveaway of an NFL 100 themed collectible koozie set for the first 25,000 fans. Additionally, the National Anthem will be performed by more than 100 high school students representing seven counties in Michigan.

