Lions place All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph on injured reserve with nagging knee injury

The Detroit Lions put All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph on injured reserve Saturday, ending hope he could come back from a knee injury that limited him to six games this season.

Detroit (8-6) made the move a day before hosting the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6).

Detroit also activated guard Christian Mahogany from the injured list and elevated offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun and tight end Giovanni Ricci from the practice squad to potentially play against Pittsburgh.

Mahogany is one of four offensive linemen the Lions listed as questionable with injuries, along with Graham Glasgow, Taylor Decker and Trystan Colon.

The Lions gave Joseph a four-year contract worth $86 million in April that makes him one of the NFL’s highest-paid safeties.

Joseph was rewarded with the deal after leading the league with nine interceptions last season, helping Detroit win a franchise-record 15 games and a second straight NFC North title. He finished sixth in voting for AP Defensive Player of the Year.

He had four interceptions in 2023, tied for seventh in the NFL, and four picks as a rookie after Detroit drafted him in the third round, No. 97 overall, out of Illinois in 2022.

Joseph had three interceptions in six games this season to increase his career total to 20.