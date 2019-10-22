Lions send Quandre Diggs to Seattle Seahawks for 2020 draft pick; Slay upset

article

The Lions have shipped safety Quandre Diggs and a pick to the Seattle Seahawks Tuesday, the team announced.

Diggs and a seventh round pick in 2021 are being sent to Seattle for a fifth round pick in 2020.

Selected by the Lions in the sixth round (200th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Texas, Diggs appeared in 65 games for Detroit and posted 229 total tackles (191 solo), 24 pass defenses, 12 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 1.0 sack and one interception.

At least one Lions teammate, Darius Slay, is not happy and took to Twitter saying "WTF" and "This is some bullsh*t here" with a facepalm emoji.

It has been a busy day for the front office after Kerryon Johnson was placed on Injured Reserve following knee surgery.