Lions Stafford to miss Redskins game

Lions' quarterback Matthew Stafford has been ruled out for a third straight game on Friday with a hip/back injury.

Jeff Driskel will make his third straight start in Stafford's absence. In his previous two starts, Driskel has a 58.3% completion percentage while throwing for 478 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 17: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field on November 17, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Lions will also be missing Jamal Agnew (ankle), Trey Flowers (concussion), Da'Shawn Hand (ankle), Frank Ragnow (concussion) & Tracy Walker (knee) when they travel to Washington and play the 1-9 Redskins at 1pm Sunday on FOX 2.

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for your latest Lions news.