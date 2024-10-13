Lions throw shade over disputed 2-point play with tackle-eligible call on 1st snap at Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell got the last word on a disputed tackle-eligible play — nine months after officials penalized his team to negate a potential winning 2-point conversion.

On the first offensive snap by the Lions in their return to the home of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Dan Skipper reported as eligible for a vanilla 5-yard run by David Montgomery.

Skipper was the tackle officials said reported as eligible when Taylor Decker caught the 2-point pass from Jared Goff after the Lions had pulled within 20-19 with 23 seconds remaining on Dec. 30.

Since Decker caught the pass, the Lions were penalized for an ineligible receiver. Goff threw an interception on the second try, but the Cowboys were offsides. A third attempt ended on an incompletion short of the goal line, giving Dallas the one-point win.

Goff said he was certain Decker, Detroit’s starting left tackle, had declared himself eligible. A frustrated Campbell said he told officials before the game what he was planning to do if the situation arose.

The loss cost Detroit a shot at the top seed in the NFC, and the Lions lost at San Francisco in the conference championship game.