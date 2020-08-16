As the Lions get ready for the official start of training camp, Dan Miller and Lomas Brown get you ready with exclusive interviews with Head Coach Matt Patricia, running back Kerryon Johnson, and General Manager Bob Quinn. Plus hear from Matthew Stafford as well.
Lions Training Camp Special Segment 1
Dan Miller and Lomas Brown host our Lions Training Camp Special. Hear from Matthew Stafford and Matt Patricia while Dan and Lomas break down the start of camp.
Lions Training Camp Special Segment 2
Dan Miller and Lomas Brown discuss the team plus Jennifer Hammond sits down with running back Kerryon Johnson.
Lions Training Camp Special - Segment 3
Dan Miller speaks with Lions GM Bob Quinn in Segment 3 of the Lions Training Camp Special