Lions sign WR Jameson Williams to three-year contract extension

Waymo is staying in Detroit through the 2029 season.

The Detroit Lions announced Sunday they signed wide receiver Jameson Williams to a three-year contract extension.

What we know:

Additional contract terms were not disclosed by the Lions. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, who first reported the extension late Saturday, said the deal is worth $83 million, with $67 million guaranteed.

The extension comes ahead of the Lions’ season opener against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The backstory:

Williams, entering his fourth season with the team, had his fifth-year option for 2026 picked up earlier this year.

The 24-year-old former Alabama standout suffered a torn ACL in his final college game during the 2021 national championship. He appeared in six games as a rookie and 12 in 2023. Last season, he played in 15 games with 11 starts, recording his first 1,000-yard season and scoring eight total touchdowns.

Williams is the latest member of the Lions’ offensive core to secure a major deal.

Last offseason, fellow receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown signed an extension averaging just over $30 million per year. Quarterback Jared Goff, offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, and running back David Montgomery also signed new contracts in 2024.