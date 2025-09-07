Lions sign WR Jameson Williams to three-year contract extension
The Detroit Lions announced Sunday they signed wide receiver Jameson Williams to a three-year contract extension.
What we know:
Additional contract terms were not disclosed by the Lions. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, who first reported the extension late Saturday, said the deal is worth $83 million, with $67 million guaranteed.
The extension comes ahead of the Lions’ season opener against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
The backstory:
Williams, entering his fourth season with the team, had his fifth-year option for 2026 picked up earlier this year.
The 24-year-old former Alabama standout suffered a torn ACL in his final college game during the 2021 national championship. He appeared in six games as a rookie and 12 in 2023. Last season, he played in 15 games with 11 starts, recording his first 1,000-yard season and scoring eight total touchdowns.
Williams is the latest member of the Lions’ offensive core to secure a major deal.
Last offseason, fellow receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown signed an extension averaging just over $30 million per year. Quarterback Jared Goff, offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, and running back David Montgomery also signed new contracts in 2024.
The Source: FOX 2 utilized information from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Pro Football Reference and previous reporting for this story.