LIVE UPDATES: Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros - Wild Card Game One

For the first time in ten years, the Detroit Tigers are in the MLB playoffs with game one coming on Tuesday in Houston.

By clinching the 6th seed in the MLB Playoffs, the Tigers will face the Houston Astros in a three-game series – all of which are in Houston – with the first pitch coming at 2:32 p.m. ET.

12:00 p.m. - Tigers arrive at Minute Maid Park

Around noon ET – 11 a.m. CT – the Tigers began arriving at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

11:30 a.m. - Tigers set wildcard lineup

Around 11: 30 a.m., the Detroit Tigers set their first playoff game lineup with likely American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal getting the start.

Here is how the Tigers will line up in the batting order on the field in game one:

Matt Vierling (R) 3B Justyn-Henry Malloy (R) DH Riley Greene (L) LF Andy Ibáñez (R) 2B Wenceel Pérez (S) RF Spencer Torkelson (R) 1B Parker Meadows (L) CF Jake Rogers (R) C Trey Sweeney (L) SS

11:25 a.m. - Tigers wild card roster

The Tigers had to set a 26-man roster for the MLB Playoffs. These 26 players will be available to play in the three-game series. If the Tigers advance, they could swap out some players.

The Tigers are carrying three starting pitchers but are keeping the bullpen loaded with nine players – including rookie Jackson Jobe who was called up just last week.

Pitchers

Tarik Skubal (SP)

Reese Olson (SP)

Casey Mize

Jason Foley (CL)

Tyler Holton

Will Vest

Beau Brieske

Brant Hurter

Sean Guenther

Brenan Hanifee

Jackson Jobe

Ty Madden

Position players

Jake Rogers (C)

Dillon Dingler (C)

Spencer Torkelson (1B)

Colt Keith (2B)

Jace Jung (3B)

Trey Sweeney (SS)

Zach McKinstry (Inf)

Andy Ibanez (Inf)

Matt Vierling ((Inf/OF)

Riley Greene (OF)

Parker Meadows (OF)

Wenceel Perez (RF)

Kerry Carpenter (DH/OF)

Justyn-Henry Malloy (DH)

When are the Tigers playoff games?

Now that the entire season is wrapped up for the Tigers, let's talk playoffs!

The Tigers are heading to Houston for a three-game series. The winner moves on to the American League Divisional Series.

Can the Tigers keep things rolling? They won't be playing under the lights. All three scheduled games will take place in the middle of the week at 2:32 p.m.

Game one: Tuesday, Oct. 1 on ABC

Game two: Wednesday, Oct. 2 on ABC

Game three (if necessary): Thursday, Oct. 3. on ABC

If the Tigers can find a way to win two of these games, they'll head to Cleveland for the American League Divisional Series.

Will the Tigers face Justin Verlander?

Before Tigers fans map out a Matthew Stafford-style playoff rematch with former ace Justin Verlander – it's not going to happen.

The future Hall of Famer is unlikely to pitch in the three-game Wild Card round. Verlander stands as fourth in the Houston rotation and would be held for the ALDS.

It would take a complete shuffle of starting pitchers by Houston or Verlander to come out of the bullpen. Neither of those things is going to happen.