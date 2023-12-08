Magic send Pistons to 19th straight loss with 123-91 home victory

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 27 points, Paolo Banchero added 24 and the Orlando Magic handed the Detroit Pistons their 19th straight loss, 123-91 on Friday night.

Detroit is 2-20, with the losing streak the longest in one season in franchise history and second-longest overall behind a 21-game slide at the end of the 1979-80 season and start of 1980-81.

The streak is the longest in the NBA since Houston lost 20 straight in 2020-21. The Philadelphia 76ers hold both NBA records, setting the single-season mark at 26 in a row in 2013-14 and the overall mark at 28 at the end of 2015-16 and start of 2016-17.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 21 points, and Killian Hayes had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Cole Anthony added 16 points and six assists for the Magic. They shot 55.1% in winning for the 10th time in 12 games.

The Magic had a 14-0 run to take a 28-21 lead late in the first quarter. Gary Harris started the run with a steal and layup, and Joe Ingles finished it with a 3-pointer.

Franz Wagner scored his first six points in a 10-0 spurt midway through the second quarter to help push Orlando’s lead to 15.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Indiana on Monday night.

Magic: Host Cleveland on Monday night.