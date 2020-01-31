‘Masked Singer’ training camp: Seahawks, Rams mascots show season 3 contestants some moves

Not everyone is cut out to be a costumed crooner. Thankfully, there’s a camp for aspiring singing hopefuls.

Blitz and Rampage — the respective mascots for the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams — took some time out of their busy schedule of pumping up sports crowds to show Llama and Robot — two costumed-contestants on the third season of “The Masked Singer” — some key pointers on just exactly what it takes to make it as a sports mascot.

But this mascot training camp isn’t limited to those in the know with NFL mascots and celebrity singing contestants. Watch the video above to learn some key mascot moves that you could show off on Super Bowl Sunday.

Watch Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, and stay tuned for the season 3 premiere of “The Masked Singer” right after.

