Eddie Jawad shooting: Suspects due in court after alleged plot to silence Macomb County businessman

Three suspects linked to a shooting allegedly intended to silence a Macomb County business owner are due in court Thursday morning.

Jasan Martin, Rachard Huffman, and Dawn Huffman are all charged in connection with the shooting of Eddie Jawad. According to prosecutors, the shooting was to quiet Jawad after he allegedly became suspicious of unusual charges on a business card. Jawad survived the shooting.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.

The backstory:

Jawad was shot in the leg outside his Macomb Township home on Oct. 14, 2025. Martin, the alleged shooter, fled in an SUV with a stolen license plate.

Authorities used traffic cameras to track the vehicle to Detroit, where it was spotted with a legal license plate. Since the plate was swapped, investigators had to use other distinguishing marks to determine that it was the suspect vehicle. Macomb County Sheriff Antony Wickersham said this included bird poop, brake dust on the wheel well, and smudges on the Escape that matched the Escape that Martin allegedly used to flee.

Within days of the shooting, investigators executed 23 search warrants.

Police first took the SUV's owner into custody and questioned them. They learned that the owner loaned the vehicle to Martin, who then allegedly drove to Macomb Township, hid in Jawad's yard for about 45 minutes, and then shot him.

Martin was arrested a few days later during a raid at a Warren home.

Dig deeper:

According to Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido, Martin and Rachard Huffman, who are brothers, allegedly concocted a plan to shoot Jawad after Dawn Huffman allegedly embezzled more than $100,000 from his company. Huffman was Jawad's office manager and had access to a company card to pay DTE bills for his properties.

All three are charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit embezzlement. Martin is also charged with weapons offenses.

Rachard and Dawn Huffman