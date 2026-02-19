Metro Detroit fans react to USA women's Ice Hockey win over Canada

The Brief Metro Detroiters are celebrating after Team USA beat Canada in Women's Ice Hockey. The star of the show: Farmington Hills’ Megan Keller, who scored the game-winning goal in overtime.



There was a fierce battle on the ice Thursday at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

That’s where the U.S. women’s hockey team beat their rivals, Team Canada, in the gold medal game. The star of the show: Farmington Hills’ Megan Keller, who scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

Local perspective:

FOX 2 was at Bar IX, where they hosted a Winter Olympics watch part

Now earlier on Thursday, we caught up with fans watching the U.S. women’s hockey team. There was so much excitement and a lot of pride for two of those team members who grew up in Metro Detroit: Kirsten Simms from Plymouth and Farmington Hills’ Megan Keller, who scored that winning goal.

Here is what fans had to say.

"It’s very exciting. Back in the day, the women’s league was a little slower, but these girls look good," said fan Gail Mancini.

"It’s great to have USA, any USA team going, especially girls’ hockey," said fan Pamela Edwards.

"There is one from Plymouth. We are rooting for her. Go, go, go," said Rick Edwards.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 talked with Alissa Graff of Bar IX, which hosts pop-up women’s sports watch parties. You can watch that interview in the player above.