Michigan basketball fans already lining up in Ann Arbor for tonight's national championship game

The Brief Michigan basketball will play UConn on Monday night for the national championship. Fans waiting to see the game from bars in Ann Arbor began lining up more than 12 hours before tip-off.



Tip off isn't for another 12 hours, but fans hoping to see Michigan basketball take home the national championship are getting a very early start.

Bundled up with blankets, beds, and games to pass the time, fans are lining University Street in Ann Arbor, waiting for bar doors to open Monday morning. And once the doors open, they plan to be there all day and all night.

Michigan earned its spot in the title game Saturday night with a 91-73 win over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Wolverines are looking to pick up another win and bring home the title Monday night when they take on the UConn Huskies, who defeated the Fighting Illini over the weekend.

Tip-off is at 8:50 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.