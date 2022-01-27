Michigan Panthers hire former Titans & Rams head coach, Jeff Fisher to lead team

The Michigan Panthers of the USFL announced today they have hired Jeff Fisher as head coach.

Fisher brings 22 years of NFL head coaching experience in which he took the Tennessee Titans to the Super Bowl back in 2000. Fisher who last coached for the Rams back in 2016 has a 173-165-1 career record as a head coach.

The USFL makes its comeback this spring with eight teams each playing 10 games and all from one location in Birmingham, Alabama. The season is set to begin on April 16th. Rosters consisting of 38 players will be announced February 22nd-23rd. Training camps will open on March 21st.

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Los Angeles Rams head coach Jeff Fisher walks the sideline in the second half of their NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2016 in Tampa, Florida.