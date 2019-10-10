Michigan State heads to Big Ten foe Wisconsin

article

Michigan State (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at No. 8 Wisconsin (5-0, 2-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (BTN).

Line: Wisconsin by 10 1/2.

Series record: Michigan State leads 30-23.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

After thumping Kent State, No. 8 Wisconsin looks to stay unbeaten when it steps back into Big Ten play and hosts Michigan State. The Badgers look to continue to build their resume as one of the top team's in the country, while the Spartans look to rebound from a 24-point loss at Ohio State.

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan State WR Darrell Stewart Jr. leads the Big Ten in receiving with 41 receptions and 624 yards. The 6-foot-2 senior will face CB Faion Hicks and a Wisconsin defense that is allowing a nation-low 131 yards passing per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Michigan State: CB Josiah Scott had a career-high 12 tackles and an interception last week against the Buckeyes. The junior has six career interceptions.

Wisconsin: RB Jonathan Taylor has rushed for at least 100 yards in each of the Badgers' five games this season and leads the nation with 16 touchdowns (12 rushing and four receiving). With 4,916 career yards rushing, Taylor needs 84 more to join Herschel Walker (5,596), Ron Dayne (5,091) and LaMichael James (5,082) as the only players to rush for 5,000 yards through their junior season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Michigan State and Wisconsin have split their last 12 meetings, dating to 2001. ... This is the first meeting between the two programs since 2016 (Wisconsin defeated Michigan State 30-6 in East Lansing, Michigan). ... Michigan State has won three of the last five meetings, including a 16-13 OT victory in 2012 in the last matchup in Camp Randall Stadium. ... Spartans coach Mark Dantonio is 4-4 vs. the Badgers in his career. ... Wisconsin is 33-5 (.868) at Camp Randall Stadium since the start of the 2014 season. Only Clemson (37-1, .974), Alabama (37-1, .974) and Ohio State (36-3, .923) have higher home winning percentages during that span. ... Wisconsin leads the FBS in total defense (178.6 yards per game), scoring defense (5.8 points per game), passing defense (131.0 yards per game) and third-down defense (.159) while ranking second in rushing defense (47.6 yards per game).