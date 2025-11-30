Michigan State is planning to hire Pat Fitzgerald, source says

article

Michigan State plans to hire former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald to lead its football program, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the expected hiring had not been made public, said an announcement would come this week.

The anticipated arrival of Fitzgerald comes after Michigan State fired Jonathan Smith on Sunday, two years after he was hired.

"The 2025 football season has not lived up to our shared standards for Michigan State Football," athletic director J Batt said in a statement. "While that does not fall solely on Jonathan Smith, it’s become necessary to make a coaching change in order to chart a new direction for the program."

The 50-year-old Fitzgerald reached a settlement with Northwestern in August, two years after he sued the university amid a team hazing scandal that led to his termination following an investigation. Details of the settlement were not made public.

Former Northwestern football players started filing lawsuits in 2023, alleging sexual abuse and racial discrimination on the team.

Fitzgerald denied wrongdoing and sued for $130 million. He alleged the school illegally terminated his employment and damaged his reputation, among other things. His case was set to go to trial this month.

Fitzgerald was an All-America linebacker for the Wildcats and starred on the 1995 team that won the Big Ten and played in the Rose Bowl.

He was 110-101 in 17 seasons as Northwestern’s head coach. He led the Wildcats to Big Ten West championships in 2018 and 2020 and to five bowl victories. Over his final two seasons, though, Northwestern was 4-20.

Michigan State lost eight of its last nine games to finish 4-8 this season. Smith’s overall record at MSU was 9-15 and just 4-14 in the Big Ten. Smith is due more than $30 million, according to terms of his seven-year contract.