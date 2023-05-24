Michigan State-Penn State football game to be played at Ford Field

article

Michigan State's last football game of the 2023 season will be played at Ford Field when they face off against Penn State.

The Spartans and Nittany Lions historically play their last game of the season against one another during Thanksgiving Weekend.

The two will play Friday, November 24th at 7:30 p.m. MSU students who have season tickets will get priority to lower bowl seating and will also be refunded for the home game ticket originally scheduled in East Lansing.

"The decision to move a home game out of Spartan Stadium was given careful consideration, as we understand the impact it will have on some fans," said MSU Vice President Alan Haller. "Southeast Michigan is home to 100,000 alums, nearly 50 percent of our student body and countless more Spartan fans. Our men's basketball team has experienced tremendous support in Detroit, both at Ford Field and Little Caesars Arena, and we're excited to bring Spartan Football to our fans in the Motor City."

Spartan Fund donors will also get priority order to attend the game.

The weekend is a busy one for Detroit because of high school football games also being played at Ford Field. The home of the Lions typically hosts every division championship game during Thanksgiving.

This year, the games will be played on the weekend.

Combined with the Detroit Lions' historically-scheduled Thanksgiving game, there will be non-stop football in Detroit come the end of November.