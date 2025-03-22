Michigan State rolls to 87-62 victory over Bryant in March Madness

CLEVELAND (AP) — Coen Carr came off the bench and had a career-high 18 points and nine rebounds as second-seeded Michigan State rolled to a 87-62 victory over No. 15 seed Bryant on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament .

Jase Richardson added 15 points for coach Tom Izzo’s Spartans (28-6), who trailed for most of the first 15 minutes before taking control.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MARCH 21: Jaden Akins #3 of the Michigan State Spartans dunks the ball over Connor Withers #7 of the Bryant University Bulldogs during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Rocket Mortgage Fie Expand

Michigan State, which has one of the deepest squads in the 68-team field, had five players score in double figures.

Michigan State will face 10th-seeded New Mexico on Sunday in the second round of the South Region. The Lobos advanced with a 75-66 victory over Marquette.

"Let’s be fair to them, they came out and punched us right in the mouth, hit some shots early, got some rebounds early, turned us over," Izzo said. "And then Coen came in and really ignited us."

Rafael Pinzon led Bryant (23-12) with 21 points and Earl Timberlake scored 14.

"I’m proud of the guys. They did not back down. Even when it started to spiral a little bit, some of those huddles they were pretty locked in," coach Phil Martelli Jr. said.

The Bulldogs scored the game’s first five points and stuck with the Spartans for most of the first half. Keyshawn Mitchell’s 3-pointer put the Bulldogs up 24-21 before Michigan State responded with a 10-0 run. Carr had the first five points in the burst and scored 15 points in the first half.

"They had me playing the five a little bit more, so I had to run my lane, run to the rim, so that’s all I was trying to do," Carr said. "I just felt like I get to make those plays and my teammates feed off them every time so I keep doing that and I feel like that’s kind of my job on this team."

Down but not knocked out

Timberlake, the America East Conference Player of the Year, also had four rebounds and five assists despite going to the locker room with seven minutes remaining in the first half after suffering a cut on his forehead after taking a hard foul from Michigan State’s Carson Cooper while going for a rebound.

"My head is ringing right now. I just wanted to come out there and be there for my guys, bloody or not," Timberlake said.

Dominating the boards

Michigan State outrebounded Bryant 54-29 and also pulled down a season-high 21 offensive rebounds.

"We didn’t really make all the shots, so just for them to give us second-chance opportunities, just another chance to win the game and help us extend the lead. Coen obviously just giving us second-chance opportunities, and we capitalized off that," Richardson said.

Up next

Izzo is 3-1 against the Pitino family in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans beat Richard Pitino when he was at Minnesota in the second round in 2019. Izzo is 2-1 against Rick Pitino.

"I know Richard and I know Rick. Damn families ruining my life here," Izzo said in looking ahead to Sunday’s matchup.