Michigan to face Alabama in Citrus Bowl

The University of Michigan (9-3) announced Sunday they will play #9 Alabama (10-2) in the 2020 Vrbo Citrus Bowl in Orlando on January 1st.

The Wolverines hold a 2-1 advantage when facing Alabama in three previous bowl games. They haven't played eachother in postseason since 2000 when Michigan won 35-34 in overtime in the Orange Bowl. The last time they played was during the regular season in 2012 at Cowboys Stadium when Michigan fell 41-14.

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 30: Michigan Wolverines Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh reacts to a call during the second quarter of the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defea Expand

If Michigan wins, this will be their fourth 10-win season out of five under Jim Harbaugh.

