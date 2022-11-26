Michigan to face Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game
INDIANAPOLIS (FOX 2) - Michigan will be facing Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game next week.
Michigan finished their regular season 12-0 after dominating Ohio State on Saturday 45-23. It was the first win in Columbus for Michigan since 2000
This is also the first time Purdue has won a Big Ten West Division title, with a 30-16 win against Indiana on Saturday.
The Big Ten Championship game will be held in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 3.
