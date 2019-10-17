Michigan's hopes in East could hinge on trip to Penn State

article

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 16 Michigan at No. 7 Penn State

This feels like a must-win situation for Michigan (5-1, 3-1) if it hopes to stay in the Big Ten East race. For Penn State (6-0, 3-0), this is the only home game in a challenging four-game stretch that continues with trips to Michigan State and Minnesota. The Wolverines routed Penn State at the Big House last year and have won four of the last five meetings. Beaver Stadium promises to be rocking with the fans all dressed in white T-shirts. The annual "Whiteout" is reserved for the most important home game of the season.

BEST MATCHUP

Michigan front seven vs. Penn State offensive line

The Wolverines have 12 of their 19 sacks the last two weeks and will be looking to put heat on Big Ten passing yards leader Sean Clifford. LB Josh Uche had three sacks last week against Illinois, and DL Kwity Paye had 2.5 the week before against Iowa. Penn State's line has protected better than it did last season, having allowed 10 sacks in six games, but Michigan's blitzing linebackers are formidable. Penalties also are an issue. Penn State's line was flagged four times for holding and once for a false start, all in the second half, against Iowa last week.