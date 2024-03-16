Michigan's new defensive line coach suspended over OWI arrest

Just days after being appointed as the University of Michigan’s new defensive line coach, and two days before spring practice opens, Greg Scruggs, 33, was arrested for operating while intoxicated in Ann Arbor.

"Greg made an unfortunate mistake and was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated," Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said in a statement. "He made no excuses and has taken accountability for his actions. The football program and athletic department have suspended Greg indefinitely while we review details of the incident."

Scruggs was suspended indefinitely by Moore, hours after the arrest.

If convicted Scruggs faces up to 93 days in jail, a suspended license and a $500 fine.



Scruggs held the same job at Wisconsin last season and was an assistant line coach with the New York Jets in 2022. During his playing career, he was on the roster for Super Bowl wins in both Seattle and New England.