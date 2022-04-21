Miguel Cabrera still chasing 3,000 hits, goes 0-3 with a walk against the Yankees

article

Miguel Cabrera is still chasing his 3,000th career hit as he seeks to become the seventh person Major League Baseball history with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

Cabrera remained stuck on 2,999 after Thursday's 3-0 win over the New York Yankees. He flew out to left, struck out twice, and then, with two outs and runners on second and third in the eighth inning, he was intentionally walked.

That free base drew a chorus of boos from the crowd as they hoped to see history from the future hall of famer.

The longtime first basement and now designated hitter flew out to left in the bottom of the first and struck out in the fourth and the sixth. With the Tigers up 1-0 in the bottom of the eight, Cabrera was due up fifth.

The Tigers loaded the bases and it appeared he'd get a chance at a truly iconic moment. However, third basemen Jeimer Candelario tapped out to the pitcher who threw the ball home for one out and then to first to get Candelario for the second out.

Cabrera was then due up next and the crowd rose to their feet but the Yankees didn't even give Cabrera a chance to swing the bat, intentionally walking him.

The legendary hitter will get another chance Friday night at 7:10 p.m. when the Colorado Rockies come to town.

Cabrera moved within one hit of the milestone on Wednesday night, when he went 3-4 against the Yankees at a chilly Comerica Park.

Cabrera beat out an infield hit in the second inning and singled up the middle in the fourth against Luis Severino, then grounded a single through the shortstop hole in the sixth off Chad Green (1-1).

The 39-year-old Cabrera struck out on a 1-2 sinker in the eighth.

Cabrera hit his 500th home run on Aug. 22, 2021, against the Baltimore Orioles, becoming the 28th player in history to reach that feat.

In Cabrera's illustrious career, he's achieved the remarkable feat of the triple crown in 2012 - leading the league in batting average (.330), home runs (44), and RBIs (139). Prior to Cabrera achieving the feat, it had been 45 years since a player had done so.

He's a guaranteed Hall of Famer whenever he decides to hang it up. He's in his 14th year in Detroit and 18th year in the MLB overall. He's been to the all-star game 11 times, won the MVP in back-to-back seasons in 2012 and 2013, and is a 7-time Silver Slugger, the award given to the best offensive player at each position.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.