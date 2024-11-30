Monangai, Patel power Rutgers to 41-14 victory over Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kyle Monangai rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, Antwan Raymond added two scoring runs and Jai Patel kicked four field goals on Saturday to help Rutgers to a 34-14 victory over Michigan State in the wintry regular-season finale for both teams.

Rutgers scored on eight of its nine possessions in the game that was played in blowing snow and wind chills in the teens.

It is the first time since 2014 that the Scarlet Knights (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) have registered seven wins in the regular season and the first time that Rutgers has won four Big Ten games.

EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 30: Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (21) skips away from a tackle attempt by Michigan State Spartans defensive back Angelo Grose (15) during a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans a Expand

"I’ll tell you, 7-5 isn’t what we set out to do before the season," Monangai said. "It’s the first time it’s been done. So it’s history. It’s special. And you know, for guys that came into my class, like we always talked about leaving the place better than we found it. So I’m glad that we can say that our last year we’re able to make a step in the right direction, in a sense, and then leave a mark as a first team to do something."

The Spartans (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) lost four of their last five games and failed to earn bowl eligibility for the third consecutive year.

Michigan State opened the scoring on its first possession with Nate Carter’s 25-yard touchdown run. Rutgers responded in five plays with Monangai running for a 7-yard score.

The Scarlett Knights took the lead for good when Patel connected on a 25-yard field goal with 7:29 left in the first quarter. His kick was set up when a snap went through Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley’s hands and was recovered at the 1-yard line.

In the second quarter, Rutgers added a 13-yard touchdown run by Antwan Raymond and a pair of field goals by Patel to go up 23-7.

The Scarlett Knights’ Athan Kaliakmanis tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Ian Strong and a two-point conversion pass to KJ Duff in the third quarter and Patel made a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to build the margin to 34-7. The Spartans last touchdown came on Aidan Chiles’ 5-yard throw to Jack Velling. Raymond closed the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run.

"We didn’t play well enough to earn a win or the chance to continue to play on," first-year Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith said. "It is going to take work to get this to a better place. We’ve had definite ups and downs. We got to get it going. We got to get better; that starts with the coaches."

The game was slightly delayed with 3:38 remaining in the first half when Spartan defensive back Jaylen Thompson was carted off the field after his head appeared to hit the ground while tackling Monangai along the sidelines. Smith said after the game that Thompson was evaluated and is in concussion protocol.

The takeaway

Rutgers: After the Spartans took a brief lead, the Scarlett Knights controlled all phases of the game. The defense prevented Michigan State from moving the ball, the offense was able to convert seven of 13 third downs and special teams hit all four of its field goal attempts.

""I think we’re getting better and better, and to close out the regular season, the way we did as a team, not just offensively, as a team, was awesome," said Kaliakmanis, who completed 13 of 22 passes for 137 yards. "And I think it’s only going to keep improving."

Michigan State: The Spartans continued to struggle on defense. They failed to put pressure on the quarterback and could not get off the field. Michigan State totaled only one sack and Rutgers ran 70 plays.

Up next

Rutgers: Rutgers awaits its bowl destination.

Michigan State: Michigan State waits to learn whether there are any bowl spots remaining for 5-7 teams.