NFL odds: How to bet Giants vs. Saints

Thanks largely to two big wins in which they beat up on the Packers and Patriots, the New Orleans Saints enter their Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants as prohibitive favorites.

Yet the Giants have done a decent job keeping things close in two of their three losses this season. Can they do it again against Jameis Winston & Co. – or perhaps even pull off a fairly large outright upset?

Here are the NFL odds on Giants vs. Saints: the point spread, moneyline and total over/under, plus picks from our betting expert ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Saints -7.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Saints -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Giants +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

While Winston taking over as starting quarterback in the post-Drew Brees era has gotten most of the attention in 2021, it's New Orleans' defense that has the Saints off to a strong 2-1 start. New Orleans is third in scoring and sixth in total defense, and the Saints' seven takeaways is good for second in the NFL.

Fortunately for the Giants, Daniel Jones has done a stellar job holding onto the ball this season, with zero turnovers through three games after posting double-digit picks in each of his first two years in the league. Unfortunately for the Giants, Jones has also been their leading rusher in 2021, with 161 yards on the ground and two TDs (to Saquon Barkley 's 134 yards and one score).

Given the Giants' winless start, and given the Saints' high-profile trouncing of the Packers in Week 1, it's no surprise that over 75% of all spread bets on this game are on New Orleans and 80% of the money is on the Saints. But our betting expert has a different perspective.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre : "This bet is a hold-your-nose special. Who in their right mind is going to take the Giants here? The owner got booed at halftime last week, they collapsed late against the winless Falcons, let a backup QB beat them in Washington and, oh yeah, the Saints are playing their first game at home.

"Call me crazy, but give me the Giants here showing up on the road. For some reason, QB Daniel Jones is a covering machine on the road (10-4 against the spread). Yes, New York's receivers are banged up, and the coach and GM are on the hot seat, but give me a desperate, cornered animal.

"This Saints team is overrated and starts a QB who hasn't thrown for 150 yards in a game yet this season. New Orleans is 2-0 as an underdog; 0-1 as a favorite. The spread is a large number for Jameis Winston to cover, coming off an impressive road win."

PICK: Giants (+7.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 7.5 points (or win outright)

