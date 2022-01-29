No. 10 Michigan State tops rival Michigan 83-67

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Max Christie scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half and Malik Hall finished with 15 points, leading No. 10 Michigan State to an 83-67 win over Michigan on Saturday.

The Spartans (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) pulled away by outscoring their rivals 14-3 early in the second half and didn’t have trouble keeping a comfortable cushion.

The Wolverines (10-8, 4-4) led by as much as six in the first half and trailed by just four at halftime, but they missed their first eight shots in the second half and failed to bounce back at either end of the court.

Michigan State’s bench was outscoring Michigan’s 20-0 at one point early in the second half, a key factor that allowed Tom Izzo’s team to overcome leading scorer Gabe Brown being held scoreless for nearly 27 minutes.

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson had 14 of his 25 points in the first half. He didn’t score in the second half until he went to the line with 7:56 left and he went on to quickly score six points to pull the Wolverines within 11 points.

Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate scored 11 each for the Wolverines.

Michigan State’s Joey Hauser scored 14, A.J. Hoggard had 11 points.

NO. 9 DUKE 74, LOUISVILLE 65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- AJ Griffin scored 22 points, including consecutive 3-pointers during a late 12-0 run to help No. 9 Duke escape.

The Blue Devils (17-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 24-8 after 10 minutes before Louisville eventually rallied to forge several ties, the last at 60-all on El Ellis’ long 3-pointer with 8:28 remaining. Wendell Moore Jr.‘s two free throws put Duke back up 62-60 before Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams followed with timely blocks, the latter of which set up Griffin’s critical 3 to make it 65-60.

Griffin then followed Williams’ block of Mason Faulkner with another big 3 for an eight-point lead with 4:50 left and Louisville couldn’t recover in Mike Pegues’ second debut as interim coach. Pegues took over for a second time this season on Wednesday when Chris Mack and the school agreed to part ways.

TCU 77, NO. 19 LSU 68

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- Chuck O’Bannon scored 16 of his career-high 19 points after halftime, including three consecutive 3-pointers from basically the same spot and TCU held on to beat slumping No. 19 LSU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

TCU (14-4) had its largest lead at 50-34 with 15:59 left after O’Bannon’s third consecutive 3 in a 76-second span from the right wing.

Even though the Tigers (16-5) were able to cut that deficit to one after a 20-5 run over the next 6 1/2 minutes that Tari Eason began with six consecutive points, they were never able to take the lead. LSU lost for the fourth time in five games.

Mike Miles had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Frogs. Damion Baugh added 14 points.

NO. 25 DAVIDSON 77, LA SALLE 69

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) -- Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points, Foster Loyer added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists and No. 25 Davidson held off La Salle in Bob McKillop’s 1,000th game as head coach of the Wildcats.

The 71-year-old McKillop is 624-376 during his 33 seasons at Davidson.

Hyunjung Lee had 14 points, including on four clutch free throws in the final minute, and Sam Mennenga had eight points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats. Davidson (17-3, 7-1 Atlantic 10) bounced back from a 70-68 loss to VCU on Wednesday night, just two days after joining the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2015.

Jack Clark had 18 points for La Salle (6-12, 1-7), which has lost eight of its last nine and remains winless on the road this season.