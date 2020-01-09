No. 19 Michigan outlast Purdue 84-78 in double OT

Zavier Simpson scored 22 points, Jon Teske added 18 and Michigan's seniors made big shots late as the 19th-ranked Wolverines outlasted Purdue 84-78 in double overtime on Thursday night.

Freshman Franz Wagner had 15 points for Michigan (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten), which avoided a third straight Big Ten loss.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Zavier Simpson #3 of the Michigan Wolverines shoots over Trevion Williams #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers during the overtime period of a college basketball game at Crisler Center on January 9, 2020 in Ann Arbor, MI.

Purdue sophomore Trevion Williams had career highs with 36 points and 20 rebounds but missed a shot to win at the regulation buzzer.

In the first overtime, Eric Hunter Jr. missed a contested jump shot for Purdue (9-7, 2-3), and Simpson’s desperation 3-pointer on the run also missed for Michigan at the buzzer.

Michigan left little to chance in the second overtime, scoring the first nine points of the session. Teske had a three-point play, followed by 3-pointers from Simpson and Wagner.