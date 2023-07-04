Noda’s RBI single in the 10th carries the Athletics to a 1-0 win over the Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Ryan Noda had an RBI single in the 10th inning as the MLB-worst Oakland Athletics edged the Detroit Tigers 1-0 Tuesday night after being no-hit into the seventh inning.

Jace Peterson bunted pinch-runner Tyler Wade to third to start the 10th. Tyler Horton (0-1) struck out Shea Langeliers for the second out before Noda slapped a single to left — one of just two hits for Oakland in the game — to break the scoreless struggle.

Shintaro Fujinami (5-7) got the win after striking out the side in the ninth. Trevor May pitched a scoreless 10th for his sixth save.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 04: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers throws a first inning pitch against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on July 04, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Tigers had runners on first and third with one out in the eighth. Lucas Erceg struck out Spencer Torkelson, and after Kerry Carpenter drew a pinch-hit walk to load the bases, Javier Báez took a called third strike, ending the threat.

Tarik Skubal, Detroit’s best starter in 2022, pitched four hitless innings in his first start since Aug. 1 of last season. Skubal was sidelined for 10 months with an elbow strain before spending June making five rehab starts split between Class A and Triple-A.

Skubal retired the first 11 batters he faced, six on strikeouts, before hitting Brent Rooker with two out in the fourth. Aledmys Diaz grounded into a force at second to end the inning.

JP Sears pitched 7 1/3 innings for Oakland, allowing five singles while striking out four.

The game matched two of the worst offenses in baseball, and both struggled to create run-scoring opportunities.

Detroit had a runner in scoring position with one out in the second, but Sears struck out Eric Haase and got Zack Short to pop out.

The Athletics didn’t get a hit until Langeliers had a clean single to right with two out in the seventh.

ROSTER MOVE

To make room for Skubal on the active and 40-man rosters, the Tigers placed LHP Tyler Alexander (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list.

RARE HOLIDAY MATCHUP

Tuesday was only the fourth game the Tigers and Athletics have played on Independence Day. They split a doubleheader in Philadelphia in 1903 — the American League’s first season — and the A’s won 2-1 in Oakland in 2006.

UP NEXT

The teams continue their three-game series on Wednesday with Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4, 2.13) making his first start since rupturing a pulley in his index finger on May 28. LHP Ken Waldichuk (1-5, 6.78) is scheduled to start for Oakland.