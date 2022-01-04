College football odds: How the National Championship lines have moved

article

The College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship Game will feature the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide taking on No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs on Monday, January 10th at 8 p.m. ET. When it comes to gambling, we've already seen a jump in the point spread. Could this be a precursor of more moves to come?

With the all-SEC title matchup between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs around the corner, let's take a look at how the title odds and point spread move throughout the week ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS TO WIN THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF CHAMPIONSHIP

Georgia: -150 ( bet $10 to win $16.67 total )

Alabama: +125 ( bet $10 to win $22.50 total )

*Odds as of 1/03/2022

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF CHAMPIONSHIP GAME POINT SPREAD

1/01/2022: Georgia -2.5

1/02/2022: Georgia -2.5

1/03/2022: Georgia -3

A few things that stand out:

After the CFP semifinal games, Georgia opened as 2.5-point favorites vs. Alabama at FOX Bet . On Monday, that line moved, and the Bulldogs are now 3-point favorites against the Crimson Tide.

Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl Classic Semifinal and clinched a second consecutive trip to the title game. Despite losing, the Bearcats still made history as they became the first team from the Group of Five to earn a spot in the CFP.

In the Capital One Orange Bowl Semifinal, Georgia routed Michigan 34-11 to advance to their second CFP Championship appearance in four years. The Wolverines made some history of their own as they became the first program to snag a playoff berth after beginning the season unranked.

Alabama leads Georgia in the all-time series 42–25–4.

For more on the college football odds on the national championship, from the point spread to the over/under, click here , and for the betting results on all the bowl games so far, from which teams covered to the moneyline payouts, click here .

FOX Bet operates a mobile and online sportsbook and a free-to-play game.

Advertisement

For FOX Bet Sportsbook: Must be 21+. NJ, PA, CO and MI only. Complete terms and conditions can be found in the app and at foxbet.com. FOX Bet Services are operated by TSG Interactive US Service LTD. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (NJ, PA), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-270-7117 (tel:18002707117) (MI).